Forecast looking good for outdoor events over the weekend

(WOWK) — May weather has suddenly hopped right into summer mode, even before Memorial Day. With more and more events coming up for people to attend and health regulations allowing more and more people to attend events, the weekend forecasts are becoming more important for people.

This weekend things are looking hot overall and the models continue to keep things hot and dry.

Some specific events include the return of the West Virginia Power to Appalachian Power Park Friday night for an exhibition game against a team known as the Black Sox.

A Saturday game will get underway at 6:35 p.m. and once again things look nice and dry and warm.

Saturday forecast for the WV Power

Saturday evening also features the return of winged sprint race cars to West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineralwells, West Virginia and the return of stock truck races at Ona Speedway in Cabell County. Look for 80s in either location with comfortable evening temperatures in the 70s during the feature races.

Racing forecast for local raceways

Outdoor activities like trail riding on ATVs or camping look great as well thanks to the lack of rain in the forecast.

