Breaking News
Body of missing Ohio baby found at bottom of well

Fabulous Tuesday and storms return LATE Wednesday night!

Forecast Video
Posted: / Updated:

Bryan Hughes has the latest update on your forecast models!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 News Facebook Page

WOWK 13 NEWS

Local Events