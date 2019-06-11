Skip to content
WOWK
Huntington
63°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Extended restraining order sought against Spears’ ex-manager
Top Stories
India’s west coast hunkers down as Cyclone Vayu approaches
Top Stories
Taiwan leader Tsai gets party nod to run for re-election
Parched US Southwest gets reprieve as snowmelt fills rivers
More research monkeys retire when studies finish
Democrats worry as Trump unleashes money on 2020 digital ads
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Cooler and wetter than normal mid June expected
Top Stories
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
Top Stories
Do You Remember? Supercell Spawns 4 Tornadoes
Tracking Tornadoes in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
1 dead after storm rolls through Prestonsburg
Severe thunderstorms likely Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Riley HR ties it in 9th, Braves top Bucs in 11 for 6 in row
Top Stories
Moustakas hits 2-run HR in 14th as Brewers beat Astros 6-3
Top Stories
Bruins fall apart and give up early goals in Game 7 loss
To grandma with love: O’Reilly hopes to take Cup to big fan
Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1
LEADING OFF: Lester vs Kershaw in LA, MLB comes to Omaha
Live
Community
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Price is Right Live Ticket Giveaway
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Body of missing Ohio baby found at bottom of well
Fabulous Tuesday and storms return LATE Wednesday night!
Forecast Video
Posted:
Jun 11, 2019 / 05:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2019 / 05:01 PM EDT
Bryan Hughes has the latest update on your forecast models!
Don't Miss
Price is Right Live Ticket Giveaway
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 News Facebook Page
WOWK 13 NEWS
Local Events