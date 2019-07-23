Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ guitar going up for auction
Top Stories
Pope gives West Virginia diocese new leader after scandal
Top Stories
Millennial Money: Why you need a midyear budget check-in
Police wait downstream for suspect trying to swim to freedom
Tent camp fire in Russia kills 4 children; owner detained
Coke’s broadening palate drives sales
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Tuesday afternoon kicks off string of nice weather.
Top Stories
Flash flooding possible across the region
Top Stories
Sweltering heat to make weekend like an oven!
Experts warn about using fans during a heatwave
HEAT BLAST: 100-110 degrees for the heat index!
Let the heat wave commence!
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
Power Baseball
West Virginia Illustrated
Top Stories
Sun wins 200 free via disqualification at world swimming
Top Stories
Panik’s double caps 3-run 8th as Giants rally past Cubs 5-4
Top Stories
Twins hit 5 homers, turn triple play in 8-6 win vs Yankees
LEADING OFF: Bumgarner starts for Giants, Paddack vs Alonso
Martinez lifts Boston 9-4; Rays pitch position player down 5
Angels’ Skaggs remembered and praised at memorial service
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Morning showers and COOLER air tonight!
Forecast Video
by:
Bryan Hughes
Posted:
Jul 23, 2019 / 05:30 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2019 / 05:30 AM EDT
Washington D.C. Bureau
Equifax to pay up to $700 million for data breach
June reaches its hottest temperatures on record
Scientists, lawmakers calling for change after report on deadly flooding from hurricanes
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Sun wins 200 free via disqualification at world swimming
Boone Memorial Hospital Black Lung Center fights for miners as Black Lung rates climb
AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old Fairmont girl believed to be abducted by biological father
WV Special Session resumes; Pleasants Power Station stirs debate
Father of 6 dies after being hit by wave, breaks neck at beach
Local Events