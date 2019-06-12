Breaking News
Body of missing Ohio baby found at bottom of well

Storms Return to the Region Wednesday

Forecast Video
Posted: / Updated:

The scattered storms return once again to the region for Wednesday evening!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 News Facebook Page

WOWK 13 NEWS

Local Events