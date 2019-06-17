Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday Night Update – Flash Flooding Possible

Forecast Video

by: Spencer Adkins

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 News Facebook Page

WOWK 13 NEWS

Local Events