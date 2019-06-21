Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Trump, lawmakers gather for White House picnic on tense day
Top Stories
Weinstein fights sex trafficking claims in actress’ lawsuit
Top Stories
Trump faces new sexual assault allegation; he issues denial
New Jersey picks Danish firm Orsted for wind energy project
A look at how immigration authorities make arrests
Nursing home closes, patients find new facilities
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 rescued after vehicle swept away by high water
Top Stories
Get ready for the jackets tonight as high pressure dominates!
Top Stories
Cooler and wetter than normal mid June expected
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
Do You Remember? Supercell Spawns 4 Tornadoes
Tracking Tornadoes in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Devils select US center Hughes with 1st pick in NHL draft
Top Stories
Roger Clemens inducted into PawSox Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Sucher leads Travelers Championship as big names struggle
Sonoma’s new turn: NASCAR takes a ride on “The Carousel”
Michigan makes CWS finals with 15-3 win over Texas Tech
Rangers 3B Cabrera suspended for hitting ump with equipment
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Weather Preview
Forecast Video
by:
Spencer Adkins
Posted:
Jun 21, 2019 / 06:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 21, 2019 / 06:38 PM EDT
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lawmakers want oil giants forced to use ethanol
Democrats push for gun background checks
Lawmakers pushing for more funding to combat opioid crisis
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 News Facebook Page
WOWK 13 NEWS
Local Events