Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, with a brief sprinkle or two possible by sunrise. Lows in the middle 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

MONDAY:

After a brief sprinkle or two during the morning hours with a quick-moving system skirting by overnight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. It’s still pretty seasonal despite the cloud cover, with highs in the middle 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clearing skies and colder as a result, with low temperatures in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY:

A few clouds in the morning will lead to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, but much colder with a bit of a northerly-northeasterly wind flow. High temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and warmer, as a southeasterly flow kicks into the tri-state. We’ll see high temperatures warm into the lower 50s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Increasing clouds, with showers possible west of the Ohio River during the late afternoon as our next storm system heads in. VERY mild out ahead of the front, with highs likely near 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Cloudy, with rain likely in the morning. Some impressive rainfall amounts are possible – something we’ll keep a close eye on. It’s a very mild start to 2021, as the front will cross until the overnight hours, with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s occurring during the morning, cooling to around 40 by the evening.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with light rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.