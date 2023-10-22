(WOWK) – We have seen a chilly weekend, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are advising people to bring their plants indoors due to freezing temperatures possible overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for the WOWK viewing area. The warnings will expire Monday morning at 9 AM.

We normally see our first freeze in late October so this is par for the course for the season.

Much warmer conditions will move in for Monday afternoon, and a strong warming trend will move in for the middle of the work week.

