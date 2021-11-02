Freeze warning Tuesday night with similar cold nights to come

(WOWK) — Most of the WOWK-TV viewing area is under a freeze warning for plants through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Overnight lows are expected to drop down to 30 degrees or even colder in some areas.

Predictor model output for morning low temperatures

The best thing to do to save any plants is cover them up the best you can. Of course if you have potted plants like mums, you can bring them indoors. Use cloth covers if you can. Plastic is fine to use but be sure to remove it after the sun hits the plants so they don’t smother as heat builds in the plastic.

There will be even more cold nights ahead and of course winter is on the way so take whatever steps you feel necessary to protect plants weighed against their value and life expectancy.

If you are planning on covering or moving plants, you’ll have to do it several nights in a row. Overnight lows will be near or below freezing most of the week.

Morning lows over the remainder of the week

