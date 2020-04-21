Freeze warnings, frost advisories posted for Tuesday night – here we go again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A windy day with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour and a passing cold front open up the door Tuesday night to a hard freeze or frost in the area.

Freeze warnings start late Tuesday night until mid Wednesday morning as seen in the light blue shaded counties below. The purple toned counties are under a frost advisory through the same time frame.

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for Tuesday Night into Wednesday morning

The best advice is to cover your plants with cloth but plastic is fine as long as the plastic is removed fairly soon on Wednesday so the plants don’t cook under a greenhouse effect once the sun starts to warm the ground.

Advice for saving plants

This is not unusual to have a freeze warning this week as the average last freeze (happening 50% of the time in this time frame) takes place between today and the end of April statistically. After this point it is usually safe to plant tender vegetation. Those dates shift later into May as you rise in elevation to the east of I-79 in West Virginia.

Average last freeze timeframe via NWS Charleston, WV

Get county-by-county info any time there are advisories, watches or warnings right here on our web page: