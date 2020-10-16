Freeze watch in effect Friday night and early Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The first freeze watch of the end of the 2020 growing season is in effect for Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Freeze watches for the region Friday night into Saturday morning.

After a sharp cold front Thursday night, a colder day is expected with 50s on Friday.

Weather pattern for Friday shows much colder air coming in from the northwest.

Clear skies on Friday night will lead to low temperatures near the freezing mark, possibly causing damage to plants.

Predictor model output for temperatures Saturday morning before sunrise.

People with plants they wish to protect should cover them or move them inside. Cloth is better than plastic covering but plastic can be used as long as it is removed early the next day so it does not end up smothering the plants.

The National Weather Service also says:

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

