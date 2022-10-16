(WOWK) — Chilly temperatures will be moving in for next week. Cold NW wind will push in air from the Great Lakes into our region. Morning temperatures for most of next week look to drop below freezing, and we will even see some chances for some morning snow flurries over the higher terrain in eastern West Virginia.

Freeze watch locations

Make sure to account for all of you people, pets and plants for the overnight hour Monday-Thursday. Think about covering you plants to protect them from frost. Eastern Kentucky will see colder morning temperatures than the Ohio River Valley with Freeze Warnings in effect for Tuesday.

Freeze Warning Locations

The coldest morning of the week right now looks to be Thursday so expect these freezing morning temperatures to stick around for most of the week. We will start to warm back up on Friday.

