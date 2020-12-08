Freezing fog particles visible on Ring doorbell video in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) — The Missouri side of the metro woke up today in a fog, and below-freezing temperatures gave Jack Frost an excuse to go all out.

Video sent in on Dec. 8 from viewer Chuck Jackson shows particles blowing in the air and a white sheen across his truck’s windshield.

“This video looks like rain or snow, but it’s actually the water droplets in the fog flying around,” FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter said. “Normally this wouldn’t cause any issues other than visibility, but today, we were well below freezing with temperatures in the 20s. That caused freezing fog to develop! See the white ground?”

Other viewers sent in photos depicting a white winter wonderland, if only for the first few hours of the morning.

“That is due to the water droplets freezing on contact to the ground,” Karli said. “Freezing fog is fog that forms when the temperature at the surface is at or below the freezing mark, 32 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Picture of flocking in Historic Northeast from Shawn Thomas

Picture of flocking in Kingsville, Missouri from Taneka Cusick

The Dense Fog Advisory was extended from 10 a.m. for counties east of the KC metro until noon today, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.