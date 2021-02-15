Freezing rain ends but cleanup awaits at sunrise Tuesday

(WOWK) – More than 100,000 customers are without power in the region, some people are stuck in their homes and some are stuck on the roads as trees continue to fall across the area. The good news is that the rain is likely to stop by about 2 a.m. Tuesday in most areas.

Situation in Cabell County earlier Monday evening

Viewers described trees sounding like gunfire or bombs as they fell in the region.

Predictor models show the temperature rising a degree or two and the rain tapering off for many of us after 2 a.m. Tuesday. At that point, the next step in recovery will be assessing the damage at daybreak.

Until then it’s best to stay put if you are in the ice storm zone and if you have heard trees falling. Many trees and branches could still be weakened and could still fall until more ice melts from their surfaces. We should have at least a little melting taking place during the middle of the day but not a large amount.

