Frigid tri-state tonight – warmer days ahead!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We have a very cold night on the way in the tri-state.

This is due to an area of high pressure moving in. It’ll bring clear skies during the overnight hours, which will allow temperatures to plummet as a result.

In town, we’ll see temperatures drop to the mid-teens but I think the sheltered areas will drop to around 10.

Once we get past Sunday morning, MUCH warmer days are ahead! We’ll see highs well into the 40s for Sunday and there are signs of even warmer days ahead in the tri-state, including a push to near 60 for Wednesday!