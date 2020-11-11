From record heat to buckets of rain Wednesday

(WOWK) – After three days of record heat, heavy rain is going to move into the area but the temperatures will stay relatively mild Wednesday then drop back to normal levels on Thursday.

Expected temperatures the remainder of the week

A cold front is set to move into the area, basically stalling on Wednesday in the region before picking up speed and moving out to the east again on Thursday. Winds ahead of the front will briefly pick up to 25 mph from Charleston to the east. The winds will drop off rapidly by afternoon back to single digits and feel almost negligible.

Predictor model output for wind gusts early Wednesday

Rain arrives before sunrise from the west, slows and stalls mainly from the Ohio River to the east for much of the day Wednesday. We can hear thunder as the initial line of storms arrives in the Ohio Valley as the sun comes up.

Lightning Predictor model output for 7 a.m. Wednesday

Rain continues to spread east through the morning and into the afternoon Wednesday meaning visibility could drop thanks to the downpours and road spray from vehicles on the roadway.

Predictor model output for 11 a.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

The soaking rain will slide east after about 11 p.m. Wednesday night and all that will be left on Thursday will be some light rain or drizzle very early Thursday in the West Virginia eastern mountains before the skies get a chance to clear in the afternoon.

Predictor model output for Thursday morning

Rainfall amounts could be very substantial due to the slow motion and repetitive nature of the rain across the day Wednesday. More than two inches of rain is possible so watch out for poor drainage areas and low lying streams and creeks for potential high water. Never drive into an area where water covers the road.

Predictor model output showing estimated rainfall amounts from Wednesday through mid day Thursday

A reminder just in case there are spots with flooding to never drive into an area where water covers the road. #TurnAroundDon’tDrown

