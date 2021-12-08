From snow to 60s with strong winds and storms by Saturday

(WOWK) — Wednesday started off with just a little bit of snow but the morning commute was a mess with dozens of wrecks reported. Estimated snow totals were not that high but the road conditions at 30 degrees were just slick enough to cause headaches.

Radar estimated snowfall for early Wednesday

The wind and highs in the 40s combined to dry out area roads so despite dropping to 25 degrees for Thursday morning we do not anticipate slick roads. High temperatures warm for Thursday then soar well into the 60s for Friday and Saturday before landing back near normal Sunday.

The next big weather maker will come in as a front and a squall line of storms early Saturday. Our weather models project winds gusting as high or above 40 miles per hour very early Saturday.

Predictor model output for wind gust speeds early Saturday morning

Should winds reach those limits we could see some spotty power outages. Also we expect some heavy rain any time before dawn through the middle of the afternoon with the chance for some thunderstorms as well. This will once again soak the ground.

Predictor model output for rainfall Friday and Saturday

Things should dry out after Saturday night and a very long period of dry days is expected well into next week.

