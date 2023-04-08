(WOWK) – We are seeing a chilly start to the weekend, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists say that clear skies overnight will lead to a chilly start to Easter Sunday.

Frost Advisories have been issued for all of our Kentucky counties, and most of our Ohio and West Virginia counties. The clear skies will cause us to cool efficiently during the overnight hours leading to morning lows hovering around the freezing point to start the day tomorrow. Not everywhere in the advisories will drop below freezing overnight, but we will see some frost to start the day tomorrow, especially over some of the higher terrain. These advisories will expire at 9 AM Sunday.

Despite the chilly start to the day tomorrow, sunny skies will lead to the start of a warming trend starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through all of next week!

