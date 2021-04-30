Frost Advisories for the final night of April

(WOWK) — As the month of April comes to a close, cold air is moving in to the area and it could be cold enough for frost to form on plants. A frost advisory has been issued for the region until 9 a.m. Saturday.
A frost advisory means plants could suffer from exposure to cold but is not as dire for plants as a hard freeze warning.
Morning temperatures should range in the mid 30s but the temperature of the plant surface, leaves and flower petals is what matters. Those surfaces could be colder than the airport or city temperatures and frost is possible.
For those who wish to cover plants, cloth or plastic is fine but plastic needs to be removed very early so the sun and heat doesn’t build up and smother the plants.
Once the morning passes, the rest of the weekend looks warmer.
