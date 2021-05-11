Frost Advisories for the northern counties of the viewing area Tuesday night

(WOWK) — It is late in the season for frost advisories but Mother Nature apparently doesn’t read a calendar. More advisories are out for the counties outlined in the darker blue on the map below for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The light blue areas outside of our area in the high mountains could see a hard freeze.

Frost advisories for Tuesday night / Wednesday morning

A quick reminder that if you plan to cover plants, cloth is better than plastic but it is ok to use plastic as long as you remove that plastic by the time the advisory ends. The plastic can smother the plants once the air inside warms up after the sun hits the cover.

Below is a projection of temperatures early Wednesday. Many plants can handle a few hours of exposure to frost. Southern counties will have more clouds so that area will be warmer and not face any risk of frost.

Predictor model output for temperatures Wednesday morning

This may not be the last frost advisory as the models show similar temperatures again on Thursday morning.

Predictor model output for temperatures Thursday morning

Daytime highs will continue to lag well below the normal high of 75 degrees, meaning the nights will also run a little cooler.

Temperature trends for daytime highs

The area finally breaks back to normal at the start of next week.

