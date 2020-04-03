Frost advisories Thursday night/Friday morning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most of the area is under a frost advisory for Thursday night into Friday morning and it is possible once again to see more frost advisories for some of the region again Friday night into Saturday morning thanks to clearing skies and light winds.

Area temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. There may be a few pockets where the air temperature falls down to the freezing mark. However, the air temperature can be in the mid and sometimes even upper 30s for frost to form since the real issue lies on the surface of the plant leaves or stems which can be colder than the air temperature where readings are taken.

Model output for air temperatures Friday morning April 3, 2020

While many people have not planted their flowers yet in their flower gardens, if anyone is concerned about a particular plant, you can cover it. It’s better to use cloth than plastic. If you use plastic, you will want to remove it rapidly as the sun will be out and plastic can act like a greenhouse and actually cause heat damage to a plant once the sun hits it. If you have plants in pots, simply bring them indoors.

Frost advisory advice for plants

The average last hard freeze in the region is between April 21 and the end of the month according to the National Weather Service. That date moves later into May as you move to the east and move up in elevation.

Average last freeze date via NWS Charleston, WV

Moving ahead this week we could see more 30s and clear skies on Friday night followed by a bit of a warmup. These are not record cold lows. Those marks sit at 20 for Charleston and Huntington.

Almanac for April 2, 2020 for Charleston, WV

Almanac for April 2, 2020 for Huntington, WV

Moving ahead, the normal high runs around 63 degrees and for nearly the next week, the daytime highs trend higher and even well above the normals by a good 5 to 12 degrees. Night time lows move back up into the 40s or warmer starting Saturday night