Frost Advisories Thursday night in southeast Kentucky

(PIKEVILLE, KY) — Frost advisories are in effect for a large part of southeastern and central Kentucky from Thursday night late into Friday morning.

Cover any plants you may be concerned about

Cloth is better than plastic to use as a cover

If you use plastic, remove it after sunrise so the plants don’t smother

Skies are expected to clear in those areas of Kentucky, allowing temperatures to drop in the valleys into the low and mid 30s.

The average last killing freeze date is shown below. The last average frost (with slightly warmer temps) comes a little later than the average last freeze dates.

Average date of last plant-killing freeze

