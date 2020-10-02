Frost advisory for parts of the viewing area Friday night

CHARELSTON, WV (WOWK) – Temperatures can be cold enough for frost to develop in parts of the WOWK viewing area Friday night and early Saturday morning. A frost advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in the region.

Frost advisories for Friday night through Saturday morning October 2- 3, 2020

Frost can obviously harm plants that are still growing. There are several methods to help take care of plants, especially covering them with an old bed sheet, fabric or even a light plastic tarp but plastic should be removed as early as possible once temperatures warm so the plant doesn’t smother. Potted plants can be brought close to a house to capture some of the radiant heat from the home or brought inside where frost won’t form.

Advice for taking care of plants during a frost advisory

The frost advisory information from the National Weather Service reads as follows:

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

This will be the first frost advisory of the late growing season. Traditionally once a killing freeze sets in, the advisories will no longer be issued.

Frost does happen in October but traditionally the issues happen more toward the end of the month when temperatures skew colder.

October hot and cold records for Huntington and Charleston

Of note, the coldest mornings on record for October locally happened in the middle of the month on October 17, 1962 when lows reached the teens, so stronger cold snaps have happened.

Lows are not expected to drop quite as cold in the next few nights, but are still running well below normal for this time of year. The normal low for the next few mornings in Charleston-Huntington would be 50 degrees.

