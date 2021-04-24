Frost possible Sunday night, 80s return next week!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Clearing skies on Sunday will likely make way for the formation of a light frost Sunday night in our region, as temperatures will likely drop into the upper 30s area-wide.

This is a very short rush of cooler air before very warm air surges into the region for the early part of the week. In fact, by Tuesday we will likely see high temperatures in the middle 80s!

Although that’s very warm for this time of year, record high temperatures this time of year are in the lower and middle 90s – so it’s not record breaking. But considering how cold it has been recently, those 80s are going to feel toasty!

