(WOWK) – A cold front is bringing several light rain showers all day this Monday, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists say that very cold temperatures will move in its wake.

Morning lows will dip down to just above freezing in the lowlands for tonight, and we will see freezing temperatures for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning. When the cold temperatures move in make sure you are keeping track of the four P’s.

Make sure all of you people and pets are inside before you lock up for the night. With frost expected it is also a good idea to cover your outdoor plants, and with the winter season approaching it might be a good idea to bring them inside for the year. Lastly check on your pipes to minimize the risk of water damage in your home.

