(WOWK) – We saw a cold start to the work week in Appalachia, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that freezing temperatures will move in overnight.

Watch and Warning Map

Freeze warnings have been issued for all counties in the WOWK-TV viewing area. With the mostly clear skies morning lows to be down in the lower 30s. Bring your plants indoors or cover them up to protect them from the cold. Wednesday morning will also see chances for frost.

Late Last Freeze Map

Average Last Freeze Map

Early Last Freeze Map

StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict more blasts of cold air are on the way so if you haven’t planted yet, you may want to wait until Mother’s Day.

