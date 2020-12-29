Full “Cold Moon” Tuesday night is the 13th full moon and final one of 2020

(WOWK) – It’s the last full moon of 2020 and the StormTracker 13 forecast shows there will be at least some chance to see it in the WOWK viewing area. The moon rose in Charleston at 4:52 p.m. and reaches it’s fullest view at 10:28 p.m. then sets officially Wednesday morning at 8:16 a.m.

The name “Full Cold Moon” comes from this being the first full moon of winter.

Full Cold Moon rising over Barboursville, WV Tuesday evening

There are many names for this full moon and there are even online debates if this is the “Wolf Moon” or whether next month is the “Wolf Moon” and that’s because 2020 featured 13 full moons. We had two full moons in October so that brings the total to 13 for 2020. One name that holds up no matter what way you look at seasons or calendars is the “Long Night Moon.”

As the full Moon closest to the winter solstice, this is the Long Night Moon. The plane of the Moon’s orbit around the Earth nearly matches the plane of the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. When the path of the Sun appears lowest in the sky for the year, the path of the full Moon opposite the Sun appears highest in the sky. -NASA

The weather should be good enough to see the moon for at least a little while with breaks in the clouds but then more clouds filling the skies as we pass midnight and head into Wednesday morning.

Several social media accounts have already posted images from the east coast of the Full Cold Moon and with breaks in the clouds we should see several looks at it as well.

The next full moon will take place January 28, 2021 and reaches its fullest view during the afternoon at 2:18 p.m.

