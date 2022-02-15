(WOWK) — The full moon officially takes place in February at 11:56 a.m. when the moon is below the horizon. Sky gazers in the WOWK-TV viewing area have a chance to see the full moon once it comes up over the horizon after 6:08 p.m. Wednesday. Skies should be partly cloudy so many people should get a decent view.

Moon over Hatfield, KY on Tuesday morning from Mary Reed Runyon in Pike County, KY

The moon is called the Full Snow Moon after the name given by early Native American tribes in North America. Usually in February the ground is covered with snow. The other names used by people over the years include the Bald Eagle Moon, Black Bear Moon, Groundhog Moon and Goose Moon.



“Bad weather and heavy snows made hunting difficult, so this Moon was also called the Hunger Moon,” according to a blog post by NASA.

“Snow Moon” over Earth taken by the International Space Station, 02/12/06.

Credit: NASA

Sky watchers will likely notice some high and thin clouds over the moon, and it could cause a ring, or halo, to be illuminated. That’s because the clouds are made of ice crystals and they scatter the light out which ends up presenting itself as a halo around the moon on many occasions when the thin clouds are present.

Thursday night we expect lots of clouds and storms so those wishing to catch a glimpse should do their sky gazing Tuesday and Wednesday night.