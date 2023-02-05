(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight.

We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of all the full moon names click here.

Tonight’s Conditions

We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight, but you will still be able to catch a glimpse of the moon through the clouds. Overnight temperatures will be chilly, but warmer than normal for February in the 30s. Winds will start out from the southwest but will shift to more northerly winds by the early morning hours.

