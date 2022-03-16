(NASA) – The next full moon is the Crow, Crust, Sap, Sugar, and Worm Moon; the Lenten Moon, the Full Moon of the Purim Holiday; the Holi Festival; Medin Poya; and the Pothole Moon.

The next full moon will be early Friday morning, March 18, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 3:18 a.m. EDT. This will be on Thursday night from the Alaska Daylight Time Zone westward across the Pacific Ocean to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning.

The full moon sets behind trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

What’s in a Name

In the 1930s the Maine Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American moon names for each month of the year. According to the almanac, as the full moon in March, this is the Crow, Crust, Sap, Sugar, or Worm Moon. The more northern tribes of the northeastern United States knew this as the Crow Moon, with the cawing of crows signaling the end of winter. Other northern names were the Crust Moon because the snow cover became crusted from thawing by day and freezing by night, or the Sap (or Sugar) Moon, as this was the time for tapping maple trees. The more southern tribes called this the Worm Moon after the earthworm casts that appeared as the ground thawed. It makes sense that only the southern tribes called this the Worm Moon. When glaciers covered the northern part of North America they wiped out the native earthworms. After these glaciers melted about 12,000 years ago, the more northern forests grew back without earthworms. Earthworms in these areas are now mostly invasive species introduced from Europe and Asia.

A European name for this full moon is the Lenten Moon, as this corresponds with Lent, the traditional period of fasting that precedes Easter.

This full moon is near the middle of the second Adar in the Hebrew lunisolar calendar. The Purim holiday is celebrated on the 14th day of the second Adar (in Hebrew years that have two Adars) or on the 15th in Jerusalem and ancient walled cities. In 2022, Purim will be from sunset on Wednesday, March 16 to nightfall on Thursday, March 17. This holiday marks the Jewish people’s deliverance from a royal death decree around the fourth century BCE, as told in the Book of Esther, and is celebrated by exchanging gifts of food and drink, feasting, and donating to charity.

As the full moon in the Hindu month Phalguna, this Moon corresponds with the Holi festival, which celebrates the victory of good over evil and the start of spring. This two-day festival is also known as the Festival of Love, Festival of Colors, or the Festival of Spring. Holi begins with a bonfire the evening before the day of the full moon, continues on the day of the full moon with a free-for-all game involving the spraying of colored powders and/or colored water on whoever wanders by, and ends with evening visits with friends and family.

Every full moon is a holiday in Sri Lanka. This full moon is Medin or Madin Poya, marking the Buddha’s first visit to his father after his enlightenment.

The full moon rises behind the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, early Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Worshipers held the first Muslim prayers in 86 years inside the Istanbul landmark that served as one of Christendom’s most significant cathedrals, a mosque and a museum before its conversion back into a Muslim place of worship on July 24, 2020. The conversion of the edifice, has led to an international outcry. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

The Moon and Calendars

This full moon is near the middle of Sha’ban, the eighth lunar month in the Islamic lunar calendar and the month before Ramadan. Muslims celebrate the 15th day of Sha’ban (which is always near the day of the full moon) as Shab-e-Barat or Bara’at Night. Shia Muslims also celebrate this as Mid-Sha’ban.

Continuing the tradition of naming moons after prominent phenomena tied to the time of year, a few years ago my friend Tom Van Wagner suggested naming this the Pothole Moon. It may be a case of confirmation bias, but even on my bicycle, I’ve noticed more potholes lately.

As usual, the wearing of suitably celebratory celestial attire is encouraged in honor of the full moon. Consider exchanging gifts of food and drink; donating to charity; and watching out for crows, worms, potholes, and friends and neighbors wanting to spray you with colors.