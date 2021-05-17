Get ready for sweltering heat to return this week

(WOWK) — A huge temperature swing is coming to the WOWK-TV viewing area starting on Wednesday but really ramping up Thursday as we move into the 80s then upper 80s for afternoon highs.

Temperature trends for the second half of the week

With so many days in the first half of May only in the 60s, this means there is a risk for those who work or play outside to suffer heat stress related illness unless steps are taken to acclimate to the heat.

Taking things slowly in terms of working or exercising is important as well as adjusting the amount of water you drink and making sure to intake proper amounts of electrolytes.

Know the signs of heat related illness

Directly from NIH – here are several strategies you can employ to stay health and avoid heat related illnesses as we move into a hotter weather pattern:

“Things you can do to lower your risk of heat-related illness:

Drink plenty of liquids, such as water or fruit or vegetable juices. Stay away from drinks containing alcohol or caffeine. If your doctor has told you to limit your liquids, ask what you should do when it is very hot.

If you live in a home or apartment without fans or air conditioning, try to keep your house as cool as possible. Limit your use of the oven. Keep your shades, blinds, or curtains closed during the hottest part of the day. Open your windows at night.

If your house is hot, try to spend time during mid-day some place that has air conditioning—for example, go to the shopping mall, movies, library, senior center, or a friend’s house.

If you need help getting to a cool place, ask a friend or relative. Some religious groups, senior centers, and Area Agencies on Aging provide this service. If necessary, take a taxi or call for senior transportation. Don’t stand outside in the heat waiting for a bus.

Dress for the weather. Some people find natural fabrics, such as cotton, to be cooler than synthetic fibers.

Don’t try to exercise or do a lot of activities outdoors when it’s hot.

Avoid crowded places when it’s hot outside. Plan trips during non-rush-hour times.”

