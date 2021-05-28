Good weather for major races and a look at beach weather

(WOWK) — Two of the largest events that people traditionally enjoy over the Memorial Day weekend are centered on racing. The 105th Indianapolis 500 starts at 12:45 p.m. Eastern and the weather looks fantastic.

Predictor model output for race start time in Indianapolis Sunday

Temperatures in Indianapolis should be a bit below normal and very comfortable for fans and also great for the cars and drivers. As the race starts the temperatures will be in the low 60s and rise to about 68 degrees during the race.

The second big race is in Charlotte where many local fans will travel to see the Coca Cola 600. The green flag is slated for 6:23 p.m. and the clouds of the earlier part of the day will be thinning out.

Predictor model output for race time in Charlotte Sunday evening

Temperatures will also be extremely comfortable in Charlotte starting off at about 70 degrees and falling through the 60s.

Meanwhile, Memorial Day weekend is also a key weekend for beachgoers. As pandemic restrictions relax, more people will be traveling for time outside in the sun, surf and sand.

Myrtle Beach seen Friday evening 5/28/2021 from WBTW TV Weather Cameras

You can find more info on specific beach forecasts by clicking on the forecast page for each area listed below. You’ll see the best forecasts from our Nexstar Nation weather departments.

Myrtle Beach

Charleston-Hilton Head

NC Beaches

Virginia Beach

Get the StormTracker 13 weather app any time right here for free and have a good weekend.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.