Good weather for major races and a look at beach weather

(WOWK) — Two of the largest events that people traditionally enjoy over the Memorial Day weekend are centered on racing. The 105th Indianapolis 500 starts at 12:45 p.m. Eastern and the weather looks fantastic.
Temperatures in Indianapolis should be a bit below normal and very comfortable for fans and also great for the cars and drivers. As the race starts the temperatures will be in the low 60s and rise to about 68 degrees during the race.
The second big race is in Charlotte where many local fans will travel to see the Coca Cola 600. The green flag is slated for 6:23 p.m. and the clouds of the earlier part of the day will be thinning out.
Temperatures will also be extremely comfortable in Charlotte starting off at about 70 degrees and falling through the 60s.
Meanwhile, Memorial Day weekend is also a key weekend for beachgoers. As pandemic restrictions relax, more people will be traveling for time outside in the sun, surf and sand.
You can find more info on specific beach forecasts by clicking on the forecast page for each area listed below. You’ll see the best forecasts from our Nexstar Nation weather departments.
Get the StormTracker 13 weather app any time right here for free and have a good weekend.
For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.