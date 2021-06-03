Goodbye showers, hello heatwave

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) — After the remaining storms move out Thursday evening, the big story weatherwise will be a substantial warming trend. In fact, temperatures could be running 10° above normal by the weekend.

Before the weekend, Friday should be slightly warmer with temperatures jumping above 80° which would be about normal. There is also the chance for a few afternoon scattered showers or small thunderstorms. Not a very big chance of rain for most.

Predictor weather model output for Friday 5:00 p.m.

By the weekend a large area of high pressure takes over and will keep things dry and hot.

Predictor temperatures for Saturday 5:00 p.m.

Next week the heat remains but the chances for scattered showers and storms do increase, especially during the peak heating of the day. This is a classic summertime pattern for us.

7 Day forecast

Stay on top of weather changes anytime by clicking on our forecast page or download StormTracker13 app. It’s free and you can get it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS