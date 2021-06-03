Goodbye showers, hello heatwave

(WOWK) — After the remaining storms move out Thursday evening, the big story weatherwise will be a substantial warming trend. In fact, temperatures could be running 10° above normal by the weekend.

Before the weekend, Friday should be slightly warmer with temperatures jumping above 80° which would be about normal. There is also the chance for a few afternoon scattered showers or small thunderstorms. Not a very big chance of rain for most.

Predictor weather model output for Friday 5:00 p.m.

By the weekend a large area of high pressure takes over and will keep things dry and hot.

Predictor temperatures for Saturday 5:00 p.m.

Next week the heat remains but the chances for scattered showers and storms do increase, especially during the peak heating of the day. This is a classic summertime pattern for us.

7 Day forecast

