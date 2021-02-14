Gov. Beshear says prepare for winter storms in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians must prepare for more winter weather through this upcoming week as officials predict up to eight inches of snow.

Beshear says more rounds of winter storms will occur Sunday evening, Feb. 14, until Thursday, Feb. 18, with the heaviest snow possibly on Monday, Feb. 15, between 3 p.m. through 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Snowfall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour.

The greatest potential for significant ice accumulations, from 0.01 to 0.50 inches, also will occur tonight through Tuesday and is expected south and east of a line from Tompkinsville to Richmond.

Another storm beginning Wednesday night, going into Thursday night, will bring an additional wintry mix across Kentucky.

“We need Kentuckians to prepare for another two rounds of storms bringing more snow, ice and freezing temperatures. As these storms arrive, we need Kentuckians to make a plan for their families to stay safe, warm and, if possible, off the roads.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

Beshear says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews plan to maintain mobility on interstates, parkways and highly traveled routes. The potential for more downed trees and power lines adds to the hurdles crews will navigate as they assist with tree clearing operations to remove debris from roads.

Northeastern crews continue to work on tree removal and road clearing activities following last week’s storm.

“We took advantage of the break in the weather this weekend to replenish salt inventories in our highway district maintenance facilities. Our crews will be working tirelessly to clear roads of snow, but ice poses serious challenges and risks to highway safety; so I continue to urge Kentuckians to restrict travel as much as possible.” Jim Gray, Transportation Secretary

Snow and ice resources including traffic information, priority route maps and highway district news updates are available here.

The Governor will provide a virtual media briefing on the pending winter storm and the state’s response at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.