CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in the state on Tuesday.

The declaration is in response to heavy rains expected this week and the potential for flooding in much of West Virginia.

This means that the governor directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to “implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, organize appropriate personnel and resources to be prepared to respond to any emergency that may develop, and facilitate the provision of any essential emergency services that may be required.”

Heavy rain is expected throughout our region through Friday.