CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Rescue agencies are on standby after Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for possible flooding in 41 counties this week.

Flash flooding may occur from heavy downpours or steady rain predicted throughout the state Thursday and Friday.

The declaration orders the State Emergency Operations Center and partnering agencies to prepare a response to any emergency that may happen. Additional agencies are on standby should the need arise.

The State of Preparedness is for the counties of Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Webster, Wetzel, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.

During this storm, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and partners. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will give updates for each county.

“WVEMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said WVEMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask West Virginians to track weather reports and follow instructions from emergency officials.

The WVEMD provides emergency contact information and links to weather reports on their website.