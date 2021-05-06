Grass is growing but weather could stall mowing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you think your lawn has been growing a little faster than usual, you are likely right. The cooler than normal weather pattern for May is statistically perfect for cool-season grasses which tend to populate the ground in this part of Appalachia.

Source: Penn State Extension Service

Using Charleston as an example, the month of May has seen one day with 82 degrees for a high and the other 5 days ranged between 65-77 degrees for highs. April featured 8 hot days above 80 degrees with the rest of the month anywhere from 39 to 79 degrees for highs. Of note, 14 days in April topped out in the 50s and 60s which is perfect for the growth of cool season grasses.

Rainfall last 7 days – from April 30 to May 6, 2021

Of course grass, like all plants, needs sufficient water to grow. There has been seasonal to above-normal rainfall in the area of late as seen above.

Temperatures for the next several days look to run continually on the cool side and likely will until at least the middle of the month.

Temperature trends

So expect the grass to keep growing at a rapid rate over the next few weeks with little risk of it going dormant due to heat stress. The challenge will be trying to keep it mowed between rounds of rain. Friday looks wet in the morning and late evening but Saturday looks like our next decent day to be able to get lawns mowed.

