(WOWK) – It was a rainy Memorial Day weekend to start the pool season in the Mountain State, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that this weekend’s weather will be fantastic.

High temperatures for Friday and Saturday will be 10 degrees above normal in the 90s! With the hot it will be prime time for any outdoor water related activity. There will be a chance for a stray afternoon thundershower on Saturday, but we will not see any chance for severe weather.

Remember to apply sunscreen and drink plenty of water with this hot weather around the corner!

