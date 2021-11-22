Great weather for pre-Thanksgiving travel

(WOWK) — Skies cleared wonderfully for anybody hopping in the car or heading for the airport during the second half of Monday and there’s more of the same in store for the next few days.

Skies over Portsmouth, Ohio just before sunset Monday evening

The gun-buck hunting season is in full swing in West Virginia and Day 2 starts on a cold but clear note.

Hunting forecast for Tuesday morning in WV

High pressure over a huge chunk of the nation means major airports will be quiet so weather delays Tuesday are not anticipated.

Airport forecast conditions for Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday night, an annual tradition continues with the Ashland Christmas Parade taking back to the streets of the town in northeast Kentucky. Temperatures will be in the 30s. WOWK-TV’s Spencer Adkins and Amanda Barren will see you there along the parade route, but bundle up!

Forecast for the start of the Ashland Christmas parade Tuesday evening

The next rounds of rain take place on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, especially in the evening.

Predictor model output for Thursday night crossing into Friday

Rainfall estimates from the rain Thursday currently run below half an inch of rain.

There could be a little bit of snow that mixes in with the rain before changing to snow in the high mountains early Friday. If every bit of snow were to stick the model below shows how much would be seen. It would be better to use this as a guide to where snow will be seen flying on Friday morning.

Stay ahead of any weather changes as Thanksgiving approaches by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.