(WOWK) – We saw a chilly start to Easter Sunday, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that a sting of warmer temperatures and sunny skies are moving in for the work week!

Temperature Trend Monday-Thursday

Monday’s high will not be much warmer than normal, but still very comfortable in the 70s. Temperatures are expected warm up 3-4 degrees a day and we will see mid 80s in the forecast by Friday! Rain chances will also stay out of the picture all week long for Appalachia.

Weather conditions will be absolutely perfect for going hikes and just enjoying the wonderful outdoors of West Virgina, Ohio and Kentucky.

