Gusty rounds of rain for Wednesday and Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two days with rounds of gusty showers and storms lie ahead on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front cools and dries things out for the weekend in the WOWK viewing area. The downpours will be capable of producing a few inches of rainfall and that could cause localized flooding from time to time.

Predictor model rainfall output for Wednesday and Thursday as of 6 p.m. Tuesday

Wednesday will not see as many showers or storms as Thursday but they could still bring some heavy downpours in spots along with some wind gusts around 20 miles per hour at times.

Predictor model output showing scattered storms 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept 2, 2020

Predictor model output showing wind gusts in mph for 2:25 p.m. Wednesday Sept 2, 2020

Thursday also brings gusty showers to the forecast but the rain could last a little longer over areas that center on the Ohio River Valley. Winds are also projected to gust over 20 miles per hour at times during the day.

Predictor model output showing scattered storms 1:55 p.m. Thursday Sept 3, 2020

Predictor model output showing wind gusts in mph for 11:10 a.m. Thursday Sept 3, 2020

In terms of flood risk, any poor drainage area or area that receives repetitive tropical downpours could see localized flooding. It’s important to remember not to drive into an area where water covers the road.

Excessive rainfall outlook for the area shows moderate to slight chances which could be as high as 20% of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance within 25 miles of any given point from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning.

Excessive rainfall outlook for the area shows moderate to slight chances which could be as high as 10% of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance within 25 miles of any given point from Thursday morning until Friday morning.

The area will also be very hot on Wednesday once again. The combination of heat and humidity will produce heat index values well into the 90s. By Saturday, the highs will be in the upper 70s to about 80 with sunshine and low humidity.

Projected heat index for Wednesday – times when temp and heat index are the same are shown as one bar

