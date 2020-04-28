Gusty showers and storms Wednesday and flood watches for WV high terrain areas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Strong winds and gusty downpours are part of a weather system coming our way for Wednesday before another strong drop in temperatures.

The initial line of storms which is causing severe weather in the Plains and western part of the Midwest dies out overnight as seen below on Predictor.

The next round of storms then fires up in western Ohio in the late afternoon as warm temperatures and building wind gusts take place out ahead of that line of storms. We would look for 30 mph wind gusts and temperatures in the mid and upper 70s before the rain moves in.

Afternoon wind gusts on Predictor model output as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

A few lines of storms are projected to move in late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Lines of storms move west to east – below severe limits yet gusty on Wednesday afternoon/evening – Predictor model output for 6 p.m. Wednesday

Lines of storms move west to east – below severe limits but very gusty – Predictor output for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

Lightning is possible with the storms so keep an eye to the sky and move indoors if lightning occurs.

Areas where lightning is possible shown in red from Lightning Predictor for Wednesday evening

If flooding takes place, look for the heaviest rain around 2 inches of rain in the areas around Nicholas, Webster, Randolph and those mountain area counties.

Early Predictor model output for total rain from Wednesday until Thursday night

Once the rain goes through we expect things to be very cool compared to normal. Light rain will be seen on Thursday and Friday. We finally warm up a little on the weekend.

Temperature trends well below normal for the end of the week until Saturday

