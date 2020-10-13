Gusty showers cool things off briefly, with a bigger cooldown by Friday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A line of gusty showers Monday night will cool things down from recent warm nights but it will not be nearly as cold as the anticipated temperature drop toward the end of the week.

Predictor model output for 2:30 a.m. Tuesday with rain moving east.

A cold front will push scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm through the area from west to east overnight. Many people may sleep through this as the bulk of the rain happens after midnight. Wind gusts could be 20-25 mph but could even top 30 mph in a few spots mainly north of I-64.

Predictor model output for 1:30 a.m. with strong wind gusts moving east.

Rainfall amounts should be light due to the rapid nature of the movement of the rain. Most areas see less than a quarter of an inch of rain overnight.

Predictor model output for rainfall Monday night and Tuesday morning shows light amounts.

After a quick warmup Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 70s, a weak line of showers kicks through Thursday night but behind this cold front lies a much cooler airmass.

Predictor model output for Thursday 11 p.m. with a cold front pushing scattered showers through the area.

Winds on Thursday afternoon should once again pick back up to the point we have wind gusts at or above 20 mph.

Predictor model output showing maximum wind gusts Thursday afternoon.

By Friday morning, the rain will have moved through and the aggressive bundle of cold air spills into the area with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and some areas could even see their first frost of the end of the growing season.

Predictor model output showing cold air invading the region for Saturday morning

Temperature trends will warm on Wednesday and Thursday then fall sharply in both highs and lows for Friday and Saturday.

Our forecast of high temperatures for the end of the week

Our forecast of low temperatures for the end of the week

This will be a week of rapid change in the color of leaves. We have seen some big changes even in the lowlands since last Thursday so get out there when the weather is good and check out those fall colors. Now is the time!

Expected changes in leaf color this week

It’s always a good time to get the StormTracker 13 weather app. You’ll get weather alerts and can stay up to date with our forecasts. Getting the app is free and as easy as clicking right here:

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.