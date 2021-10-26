Gusty showers return Thursday

(WOWK) — While the west coast mops up from a “bomb cyclone” and “atmospheric river,” and the east coast is dealing with a nor’easter, our region is already looking ahead to the next round of gusty showers on Thursday. See the slideshow below for ideas of timing and placement of showers.

On Thursday, the winds will pick up in response to strengthening low pressure moving toward our area. Wind gusts on weather models show gusts above 25 mph in the lowlands and above 35 mph in the higher terrain areas of West Virginia.

Model output for winds Thursday evening

Rainfall over the time from Thursday through Sunday could add up over 2 inches depending on many factors, but that would be a lot of rain. We will monitor anticipated rainfall estimates and keep you informed.

Predictor model output for rainfall from Thursday through Sunday

The weather changes will continue at a more rapid pace over the next few weeks so be sure to grab the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

