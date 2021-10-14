Gusty storms Friday night and Saturday morning set to bring cooler fall days back

(WOWK) — A cold front with strong storms will send area high temperatures from the 80s back into the 60s between Friday and Saturday. See the latest projected progression of storms Friday into Saturday in the slideshow below:

There is a small chance of severe storms with a chance of severe to damaging winds and also a small chance of an isolated tornado.

Severe storm risk outline for Friday 8 a.m. until Saturday 8 a.m.

The risk of tornadoes is low but it is not zero. The 2 percent current chance listed by the Storm Prediction Center means if you are anywhere in the green zone you have a 2 percent chance of a tornado report within 25 miles of your location. That’s a very small chance.

SPC tornado risk shows 2% chance in green area

The chance of a potentially damaging wind gust is slightly higher from the storms late Friday into Saturday but is still only listed at a 5 percent chance in the brown zone.

SPC damaging wind risk shows 5% chance in brown area

Rainfall estimates all range below one inch which means we should be able to handle that in area streams and creeks without real flooding concerns.

Even when the rain subsides, we still can see wind gusts up around or above 20 mph Saturday mid-day and Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will slide a little in the late afternoon from the 60s into the 50s. The normal high would run around 70 degrees for Saturday so this is a dramatic shift.

Stay ahead of weather changes any time by grabbing the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.