Heat advisories for Thursday

(WOWK) — With a possible heat index up around 104 degrees in the region on Thursday, a Heat Advisory has been issued from mid day until 8 p.m. for the day ahead.

More counties could be added into the advisory as the day unfolds but people should prepare now to face the heat of the day to avoid heat illness.

Signs of heat illness

The first step is to know the signs of heat illness as shown above and to take the proper actions if you or someone you are with is showing signs of heat illness.

Also there are cooling strategies that people can and should employ on a day like the one that is expected.

Steps to avoid heat illness

