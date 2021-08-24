Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

HEAT ADVISORY: 100 degree heat index values in the forecast today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

  • WHAT…Heat index values up to 100 expected.
  • WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and
    central, northern, southern and western West Virginia.
  • WHEN…Until 7 PM EDT this evening.
  • IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
    illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS