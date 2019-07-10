HEAT ADVISORY: Extreme temps leading to dangerous conditions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A heat advisory has been issued from Noon today, Wednesday, June 10th, 2019, until 7 PM for the counties highlighted in the image below. Heat indices (feels like temperature) up to 102 will be possible this afternoon. Many lowland counties not in the heat advisory will still experience heat indices in the mid to upper 90s today.

Over exertion or too much strenuous work can lead to heat stroke. Please take extreme caution when working or playing outside.

Heat Advisory for the counties highlighted in orange.

People working outside need to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water while also limiting strenuous activity in the afternoon.

It’s advised to stay in air conditioning during the afternoon hours when the heat is most intense.

Check on elderly neighbors and make sure children take a time out from playing in the afternoon.

Check on pets and animals, especially ones with thicker fur coats. Also, keep them from walking on asphalt as much as possible.

Severe thunderstorm threat on Thursday with damaging winds possible.

In addition, there is a threat for severe thunderstorms on Thursday, with the greatest risk across much of northern and central West Virginia, northeast Kentucky, and southeast Ohio. Damaging winds are the greatest threat on Thursday with frequent lightning and some heavy downpours of rain. We’ll continue to monitor for a flash flood threat.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced city emergency services and the City’s Parks and Recreation department will provide staffing and support for cooling centers today, July 10.

The cooling centers will be open at the following locations:

The Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Avenue), Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (314 Donnally Street), North Charleston Community Center (2009 7th Avenue) and Roosevelt Neighborhood Center (502 Ruffner Avenue). The cooling centers will be open from noon to 7:00 p.m. to accommodate those in need of relief from high temperatures.

City pools at the Kanawha City Community Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and Cato Park will also be open today from noon to 6:00 p.m. All city pools are free to use.