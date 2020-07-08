Heat advisory for Thursday as heat index should climb to and above 100 degrees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More of the hottest temperatures of the year are on the way for Thursday which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the region that starts at noon and runs until 8 p.m.

Heat advisories for Thursday July 9, 2020

From the National Weather Service in regards to the Heat Advisory:

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected again. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, especially given the persistence of this heat wave.

The key for people is to have a heat safety plan and be ready to execute it whether they are working or just getting around. Here are some pieces of advice:

At work outside, stay hydrated, take breaks and stay in the shade if you can

Indoors be sure to keep AC at a comfortable rate and check on elderly, babies and the sick. If heat-vulnerable people have no air conditioning, take them to a location that does.

In vehicles, never jump right in a vehicle parked in the sun to avoid contact burns with surfaces and never leave kids or pets unattended in the car

Outdoors keep strenuous activities to a minimum, find shade and stay hydrated.

Heat safety tips

The Heat Index is a combination of heat and humidity and basically is a “feels like” proxy temperature for the level of discomfort people feel. Another way of thinking of it is, the larger the number, the harder your body has to work to cool down.

Heat Index Chart

Key to knowing if you are having health trouble due to the heat, is to monitor your physical conditions closely. Below is a handy chart for knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat illness symptoms

An average of 702 people die each year in the United States from heat related illnesses either directly or indirectly according to a study by the Center for Disease Control.

