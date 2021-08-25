Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index temps up to 101 degrees expected

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TODAY…

  • WHAT…Heat index values up to 101 expected.
  • WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia.
  • WHEN…Until 7 PM EDT this evening.
  • IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

